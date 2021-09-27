Vintage look

This shawl has been crafted of blender wool. It results in gorgeousness and acquires a rare distinction. This shawl discovers its beauty in its very concept colour scheme and dimensions of design-motifs. It has intricate design patterns which can have vibrant and bright colours. This shawl can be worn with different types or outfits and gives a stylish look. Exotic India Women's Wool Shawl can be a perfect gifting option for special occasions. This shawl can only be hand washed.

Intricate pattern

This shawl is decorated with beautiful and intricate floral and leaf patterns all over the shawl. It is made out of superior weaving wool which is inexplicably soft and warm. You can pair this shawl with favourite suits, kurtis, coats, jackets or experiment with anything in your wardrobe. It is ideal for both home and outdoor use. DARSHAN LAL & SONS Kashmiri Shawl for Women, Embroidery is an ideal gift option for multiple occasions.

Smooth texture

This evergreen design has a soft feel with smooth texture which is made from faux wool. It is easy to drape and wrap around. It drapes elegantly with luxurious fall and it is perfect for casual and formal occasions. It is recommended that this shawl needs to be dry cleaned and can be washed at home with mild detergents. It comes in vibrant colours that can match your style. Tweedle Kullu Shawls for Women, Woven Design Women's Shawl, Inspired by Himachal Handicrafts Size-40x80 teams up with almost any attire, requires minimum care and can be a great gift for your loved ones.

Expert design

This shawl is designed by expert artisans with neat and intricate embroidery. It is made from soft woollen material and has a regular size fitting. It is suitable for daily wear in office, college, or special occasions, festivals. This shawl comes in different colours. Matelco Women's Wool Shawl With Border Embroidery (Mepi102-Parent_Pink_40 X80 Inches) can be a great gift for your female family members or friends.