Palace set

This is an adorable set with several pieces to build a dream castle. This set is pink-themed and looks adorable when set up. Your child can think of so much with it. Your child can indulge in a wonderful time in creating the palace and play with it. Let your little one spend some quality time on this beautiful castle palace block set. Watch them get lost in their fairy world while they construct this with various formations.

Magic castle set

This set is not very tall, but wide. This will be an imitation of a magic castle. This set has around two hundred pieces to play around with. The set is multi-colored and looks very nice when set up. This HALO NATION Happy Princess Magic Castle Block Set Toy for Kids and Girls comes with 200 pieces blocks. This will keep your child engaged for a long time and can imagine so much with it.

Elsa jewellery box

This is a unique set. Your child can use the pieces to create a jewellery box that is Elsa-themed. The box looks so realistic as it has a mirror, drawer, turntable and so much more. This beautiful trinket box makes an ideal birthday gift or Christmas gift for a fan of Disney frozen films. The Disney characters can be removed and added to any existing lego Disney minifigure and mini-doll figure collection. Your child can store his or her favourite things in this and lock them for “security”. This is a very cute thing to own.

Cost effective

This Ice Castle Learning and Education Building Blocks Model Building Intelligence Toy is a very cost-effective set, at least for beginners as they might end up losing a few pieces. This is a small setup and looks very cute and your child can get a hang of it. This imitates an ice castle and will encourage your child to probably make bigger ones. Parents can enjoy a nice creative time with their children through this.