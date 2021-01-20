Beautiful Paints To Encourage a Budding Artist

Camel Artist's Oil Colour Box

Camel’s Artist Oil Colour Box is budget friendly and also makes a great choice if you need a huge volume of colour. They are highly mixable. This set is a wonderful introduction to oil colours if you are switching from acrylics or watercolours. Their 12-tube set will provide you with a wide range of colours for most beginner level artists. They dry quite fast as compared to other oil paints. Camel’s Artist Oil Colour Box is great for students or amateur artists.

BRUSTRO Artists’ Oil Colour Set

Brusto Artist’s Oil Colours is known for its high-quality oil paints. These oil colours have rich pigments and excellent colour strength for those who like creating colourful and bright art. The smooth buttery consistency makes these colours fun and easy to work with. They can be used straight out of the tube or thinned down. They provide good coverage and excellent durability. Made from refined linseed oil, these colours yield rich, brilliant and permanent results. This set is perfect for people who would like to experiment with their art.

Faber-Castell Tempera Paint Set

Faber-Castell Tempera paints are ready to use paints in bright playful colours. They are specially developed for early age. Using ready-mix tempera colours is ideal for developing good motor skill and sensory development in early young children. They give young children a sense of achievement as they can be used in various ways allowing the child to explore their creative side. This paint set is great for adults as well as they are super easy to use.

Ohuhu Complete Acrylic Paint Set

The best thing about this paint set is the variety of colours that it has. Another plus to this set is that it comes with 6 nylon hair painting brushes. Each of these brushes provide fluid and even strokes leading to effortless blending. These colours dry up pretty fast making it very user friendly. They are non-toxic and hence can be used by children of all age groups. They are well suited for a huge range of surfaces. If you’re looking for a set of acrylics that are like watercolours, Ohuhu Complete Acrylic Paint Set is worth a try.