Beautiful non precious metal jewelry

Tribal boho style

If you are a boho style lover, you are definitely going to love this product. The product consists of silver oxidised jewellery in traditional boho design. This non precious metal set has a necklace in afghani tribal style with peacock design which looks very beautiful on the silver necklace. A pair of similar earrings with hoop hanging is provided. Anshulstore Non-precious Metal Oxidized Silver and Pearl Necklace & Earring Set is nickel and lead free along with being anti-allergic and safe on skin.

Anklets with ghungroo charms

A pair of gold plated alloy anklets that have small tinkling bells attached to them throughout the whole length to add extra charm. This product comes in a set of two, one is made of transparent white crystals and pearls and the other one is made up of red, green and transparent crystals along with pearls. If you are looking for traditional styled anklets that can be paired up with all kinds of ethnic wear, just go for Charms Ghungroo Non-Precious Metal Gold Plated Alloy Anklet for Women and Girls Combo of 2 Pair and you won’t be disappointed.

Australian diamond set

This product is a complete jewellery set to be worn on any marriage, festive or religious occasions. It consists of a necklace, a pair of earrings and a maangtika. The whole set is gold plated and has australian diamonds studded on it. The material used is of superior quality and free from toxic material, anti-allergic and safe for skin. If you are looking for a complete jewellery set that can be worn on saree or any other ethnic wear, Sukkhi Gold Plated Australian Diamond Choker Necklace With Drop Earrings And Mangtikka Set or Women is the one for you.

Mandala work

These are very gorgeous looking black tassel earrings having a metallic silver mandala work studded with metallic black crystals. Ayesha Women's Metallic Silver Ball Black Tassel Earrings can be worn with dresses and gowns for parties. You are advised to store them in an air tight pouch and away from water, perfume and any other chemicals. Clean them with dry and soft cloth for long elasticity.