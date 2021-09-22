Floral print

This AND Women's Rayon Midi A-Line Dress comes with a beautiful floral print over Mint colour. It is a sleeveless Midi Dress made up of 100% Viscose fibre. AND offers a chic collection of western wear that comfortably combines formal and evening wear. It has evolved to keep pace with its clients’ changing lifestyles. AND takes them to higher levels of comfort and confidence by making them look, feel, work and play better.

Striped design

RAREISM Women Midi Page Sleeveless High-Low A-Line is an asymmetric stripe dress with collar, Close round neck sleeveless dress. It has a side pocket on one side with horizontal flap and on the other side an asymmetrical hem, playful paneling

triangular panel attached with a horizontal patch. Try this new age casual dress and pair it with perfect shoes for the next hangout.

Layered detail

oxolloxo Pristine Women's Floral Midi Dress is made from Polyester Fabric. This pretty midi dress features an all-over floral print. The easy-breezy cut is accentuated with a V-neckline with frills and long sleeves. The hemline has a layered detail that adds to its feminine look. It has a 3/4th sleeve and is easily washable in a machine.

With jacket

Spruce up your closet and spring into style with DEEBACO Women's Fit and flare Midi Dress with Jacket. Pair this up with nude flats and a sling bag to get the look. The touch and feel of the outfit are comfortable and soft along with premium quality, you can wear it as long as you want without compromising on the comfort factor. This women western dress with jacket in 100% cotton fabric is very comfortable to wear with a front open drawstring neckline shrug.