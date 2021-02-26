Beautiful lights to brighten up your home

Best battery operated

Skilfully crafted from quality foam, these delicate flowers can instantly brighten up your home. With a lifelike flower design, these lights will quickly become a conversation starter when you have people over. A feature that we appreciate is the clear plastic wiring that adds to the light's classiness by making the wiring nearly invisible. Powered by batteries, you have the freedom to place them anywhere indoors or even drape them on a plant outdoors. With gentle illumination, you can even use these fantastic lights as a nightlamp. Thanks to efficient LEDs you'll get many hours of beautiful illumination without changing the batteries. If you're looking for an elegant set of lights that run on batteries, pick this one.

For a hassle-free festive curtain with great flexibility

With a simple plug-in, setting up this curtain of lights is easy. Large enough to cover most balconies, this set comes with 138 LED lights and 12 star ornaments that illuminate. With the flexibility of adjustable modes, you can choose from the eight available lighting modes that include slow fade, in waves, steady on, and twinkle. 'UL certification' for the transformer and plug means that you can have peace of mind when it comes to its safety and reliability. These lights come with a long 3.3-foot power line and a plug attachment at the end so you can connect two string lights together.For effortless illumination that's great for all festivities, choose this set.

For a fuzzy winter feel

Ideal for gentle, warm illumination, these snowflake-designed lights make an aesthetically pleasing addition to any room. Featuring flexible wiring and 20 independent delicate snowflakes and stars, you can safely bend this string of lights into any shape you want. Suitable for all-weather use, you can set up these lights outdoors, on window grills, or between plants without worry as they come with an IP44 waterproof rating. While the soft white lighting lends a cosy atmosphere to the area, you can separate the snowflakes and stars to suit your taste.

No matter what the occasion, you can add a touch of winter goodness to your home with these exquisite lights.

Stylish decorative lighting for all seasons

Featuring 16 hanging lights on a 3.5-meter wire, you can use these stunning lights to decorate your Christmas tree or as an artistic wall hanging. Crafted from high-quality materials, each metal ball casts a delicate design of light and shadow on the surrounding area when switched on. Producing an ideal amount of brightness without causing strain on your eyes, these lights make for classy home decor for all festivities. A feature we love is that these lights use power-efficient LEDs that stay cool even during extended use, so you won't have to stress about them heating up.If you're looking to show off your style through elegant lighting, your search ends here.