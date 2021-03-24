Beautiful lamps for your living room

Eco-friendly

IKEA Holmo floor lamp is 46 inches tall and comes without the bulb. The outer shade is made of rice paper. The product is imported. It is corded and the length of the cord is 9 feet. You can create a soft, cozy atmosphere in your home with a paper lamp that spreads a diffused and decorative light. Perfect for people who want an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Sturdy design

Sanded Edge elegant square solid wood lamp comes with two decorative shelves. It lasts longer because of its strong and sturdy design. The accent lighting can lift your moods up. This light is 60 inches tall and is corded with 2.5 meter of cable.Perfect for new families.

Funky design

SL Light is a ceiling pendant light in the shape of a cycle. It comes with a string and the height can be adjusted as per requirement. The light is made of high quality and certified electrical components are used which give long lasting performance. Makes a good addition for the bohemian couple.

Retro look

Antiques Art Vintage Lamp is a beautiful chrome finish handmade & decorative floor lamp. It is 97 cm tall. The tripod lamp stand is adjustable. It gives a retro vintage look to your room. It can be used as a home décor or office purposes also. It has power to give your home a very exquisite feeling. It is great for people who want to give a 1970s touch to their home.