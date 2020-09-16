Beautiful home deco items to brighten up your home

Decorate with class

These metallic finish butterflies are a perfect way to add a touch of class to your home. The laser-cut butterflies allow you to give your room a premium look thanks to their superior design and clean finish. With 12 individual butterflies of different sizes, you can arrange them to complement other decor items in your home, and the shimmering golden colour gives your room a truly royal touch. Installing this product is easy with the included double-sided glue dots, and you won't need professional service. If you're looking for home decoration that shows off your good taste, then this product is for you.

Affordable handicraft with soothing sounds

Handcrafted with wood and clay, these wind chimes are beautiful to look at, and its gentle, peaceful sound can brighten up your day. The attractive and vibrant colours allow you to effortlessly add colour to a room while using them to decorate a wall. Made with waterproof materials, these chimes are durable, and you won't have to worry about moisture or rains affecting its beauty.

Ideal as a hanging decoration in your balcony or as a great way to liven up an empty wall, this product is well worth the cost.

Lightweight, wall decor for peace of mind

Enclosed within an Italian designed frame, this premium product with warm, cool colours will make an excellent addition to your home. As this product comes as a set of three high definition Ganesh design prints, you can place all three on a wall or in separate rooms to give your entire home a holy essence. Crafted from synthetic wood, these beautiful decorative prints you won't have to stress about them being affected by moisture in the air. Keeping this product clean is simple, and all you need to do is wipe it with a dry cloth.

For home use or gifting purposes, this decor item is a great buy.

Simple decor for instant results

Give your home a makeover with these easy to apply mirrors that let you unleash your creative side. Mirrors have a unique way to make a room look bigger and brighter, and this product is ideal for home or office use. Application is as simple as peeling off the protective layer on the back, and it can be a fun project that you can do even with the kids. Produced from good quality acrylic, these stickable mirrors allow you to create beautiful designs on flat surfaces like walls and cupboards and can completely change the look of your room.

Buy this product to increase the attractiveness of your room with minimum effort instantly.