High quality

This ZOYLINK Women's Cloth Hair Bow Headband Holder Decorative Clip Organizer for Room looks extremely cute. Even if you do not hang a clip on it, it looks decorative even on the wall. Otherwise, you can clip the different hair clips that you have and it stays organised. It makes your life easy to choose which one matches the outfit.The hair clip hanger can be hung on the wall or in the closet, and is suitable for bedroom or living room. It can be used to store different kinds of alligator clips, snap clips, hair bows, and headbands.

Cute design (With Motif)

This FUNKRAFTS Canvas Hairband Holder is definitely a unique piece of wall handing. Hairbands tends to break if it is kept in the drawer along with several other things/ Rather you can use this holder and pass individual bands through the hoops. They stay well organised and make it easy for you to pick. You can display beautiful hair accessories on this cute hairband organizer accented with a cute design motif at the top. There are multiple loops designed to hold hair bows and headbands. You can mount it on wall or in almirah.

Adorable design

The Rosette Imprint Hair Clip Hanger/Organiser looks adorable. It’s a little girl's face with long braids, straight out of a Disney movie perhaps. It looks very cute on the wall just as it is and makes the perfect decor for a child’s room. You can pin the hair clips on its braid for easy organisation. This will also make a wonderful gift.

Unicorn-themed

For those of you who prefer to neatly store the hair clips, the Weshopaholic Unicorn Print Hair Clip Organizer for Kids/Teenagers will be a great choice. It is a unicorn-themed pouch with zip. The pouch has horizontal holders where you can pin your clips, fold and zip it. This will definitely save the clips brom breaking and the colour being intact. This will also be a great gift for young girls or someone who loves unicorns.