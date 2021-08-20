Classy design

Having a beautiful glass bowl with fresh fruits is a great decor as well as a useful thing to be kept on the table. In particular, Zilla enterprise Glass Classic Fruit Bowl looks great, very beautiful, and will surely add to the room’s aesthetics. Also, this can be a great gift. It has been meticulously designed, is dishwasher, and is temperature resistant. Can also double up as a salad bowl.

Metal design

This beautiful hammered metal bowl will make a wonderful centerpiece. If you want, dry fruits, fruits or bread can be served on it. Home Centre Adrian Hammered Decor Bowl will look amazing with antique wooden furniture and will add to the aesthetic look. This is a heavy bowl and of great quality. Also, this is durable. You can polish and use this till you want and it will look as grand as ever.

Antique style

People having heavy antique wooden furniture or a lot of wooden interiors done in their house can definitely go for this one. This is a beautifully done brass fruit bowl. The design done on the bowl looks great as well. Someone who prefers things that are decorated well should surely go for this. SkyWalker Hand Crafted Metal Brass Fruit Bowl can be used in several other ways as well.

Gifting item

Fine Craft India Brass Traditional Decorative Urli Bowl is made of brass and looks like a handi. This can be used as decor on the table or for serving purposes. This can also be used as a part of the puja utensils. This is a very beautiful and elegant bowl that will add to the beauty of the space. This can be a great gift too, or a great center or corner piece.