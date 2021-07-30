Dancing cycle

Rainer Stunt Tricycle Bump and Go Toy with 4D Lights toy not only emits great sound, but also has a beautiful lighting effect. The toy looks very cute and has multiple functions. Your child will love seeing this toy move ahead, go back, make different sounds and emit light. This will look great even if it is kept as a showpiece or given as a gift. The quality of the toy is very nice as well.

Cute duck

Negi Dancing Duck toy is a cute duck and looks adorable. The toy is painted well and can make various movements. This toy has a beautiful light and sound effect as well. Your child is sure to be amused with this toy as it can put up an adorable show by itself, once switched on. It runs on battery and is durable.

Colourful toy

This toy is a bright flower that can play music! The toy itself looks so cute that everything else can be looked at later. The Webby Plush Dancing Musical Sunflower can dance and play the saxophone. It runs on battery. The quality is very nice. The flower is made of soft material and the entire toy is sturdy. This is a great toy for your child.

Superb light effects

The best thing about BACKGAMMON® Musical Toy is the light effect that it has. A cute puppy holding a ball on its nose is a cute thing so see. Then, once it's switched on, the light is emitted in all directions, making it a spectacular watch. The puppy can make various movements and sounds which makes it a great toy to buy. A rotating wheel at the base of the dancing dog enables it to move around.