Beautiful and aesthetic smart switches

Outdoor lighting

Hoteon 10A is a 2.4G WiFi smart light switch that provides users with smart home control. It enables users to remotely control all the connected appliances, via the mobile app Smart Life. Perfect for input wide voltage AC 90-250V lamp, ceiling fan, floor light, outdoor landscape lighting, and other appliances not over 10Amp.This switch module works with Amazon Alexa (dot) /Google home by using the "Smart Life" App to control electronic devices with your voice. This device can be connected with home Wi-Fi without a hub required. Remotely turn on/off light or other appliances with smartphone App "Smart Life" anywhere at any time as long as your phone has a network. The installation is very simple.

Alexa compatible

Turn on/off your lights/fans from anywhere whether you are at home or office. Tinxy 7A is compatible with Alexa & Google Home. Any phone Android/ IOS is compatible and can download the app on Google Play and App Store. The Included Scheduler lets you Turn on/ Turn off your device based on your predefined schedule. It provides more security because of the OTP while logging in to the app. It works online through a mobile network or Wifi.

Compact

The Imagine Smart Retrofit brings four-channel smart switch work in sync with your existing electrical connections and switches. There is no additional wiring required, it can just fit inside your existing switchboards. The device is compatible with Alexa & Google Home. It works online through a mobile network or Wifi. Any phone Android/ IOS is compatible and can download the app on Google Play and App Store. The device includes the scheduler function, timer function, and location-based function. It is easy to install and is small in size.

Rigorous testing

To make your home smart, Dotshome has a premium quality touch switch that replaces manual switches. It provides you with two (6amp) switches, one (16amp) for AC, one (6amp) Two-Way switch. These touch switches are manufactured and tested by the company through a rigorous testing process. The five switches can be used manually or by the app also. The app is user-friendly and multiple users can use the applications to perform tasks. You can even create your custom moods like a wake-up, movie, party, etc, and save the task. It can be used again with a single touch.