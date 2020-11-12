Beat the heat with these tower fans

Compact fresh air solution

Perfect for use at home or the office, this product takes up very little space allowing you to maximize the space in small rooms. The handy remote control is an excellent feature that lets you control the fan without having to get out of bed. The inbuilt ionizer helps purify the air in the room and gives you air that feels naturally fresher. While it produces just the right amount of white noise for a peaceful sleep at night, this fan operates silently even on its highest speed. If you’re looking for a space-saving product that silently delivers fresh air, then you should buy this one.

Affordable, powerful performance

Featuring three-speed control and air swing function, this tower fan is perfect for keeping you cool from the summer heat. We were very impressed by the cooling and breeze that this fan delivers even at a distance of 25 feet. Crafted from high-quality metal and plastic, you can use this durable product in balconies or for parties on open terraces without the worry of rust. Built to run for many hours at a time using little power, this energy-efficient fan can also help you lower your electricity bill. Buy this product for powerful air delivery performance that fits into a low budget easily.

Silent, lightweight cooling

Crafted from quality plastic, the sleek and attractive design has a premium feel allowing it to blend in well with your home’s decor. You can use it in any room as this compact, and lightweight fan gives you the freedom to move it to wherever you require cooling comfortably. As this product is so silent, it’s easy to forget that it’s on which is why we love the timer feature that automatically shuts off the fan at the selected time helping you save power.

The ideal blend of good looks and quiet airflow makes this fan a great buy.

Reliable and durable

Extremely easy to set up, this product is perfect for areas where you can’t install a ceiling fan. Brought to you by a well-loved brand, you can buy this product knowing well that you’re buying a fan that offers excellent quality. Along with a 100% copper motor, the fan’s robust build makes sure that you will get many years of hassle-free service from the product. The product’s incredibly slim design allows you to fit it between furniture or next to a desk but still have enough air circulation for a comfortable home environment. This product is a must-buy for anyone who's looking for a long-lasting fan that produces a gentle breeze.