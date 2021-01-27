Beat dryness and chaps with these top lip balms

Get 22hour moisture

This lip balm from trusted brand name Lakme gives you the extended lasting care you need to keep your lips hydrated and soft. Attractively packaged, its super moisturising formula heals and protects and is available in a variety of shades. Besides with added SPF, you can now rest assured your pout is also protected from the sun. Lightly tinted, we love that it gives the lips the tiniest hint of colour for a kissable au natural look. If you're looking to flaunt soft moisturised lips all day long, this is the product for you.

Heal and prevent chapped lips

This classic flavour of chapstick has a delightful sweet cherry flavour. Its thick texture makes it great as an overnight treatment for even the driest lips. And it's built-in SPF is also great to take you through the days when you're out and about in the sun. The plastic roll-on tube makes application easy, hygienic and convenient to carry while commuting or travelling. Perfect for all ages, give this a shot if you like an efficient lip balm to heal and protect your smackers.

Velvety soft lips every day

This is easily one of the best chapsticks we've used in a long time. Great to wear in drying office environments or when outdoors, it's lightweight and leaves your lips super soft and smooth. Infused with natural oils, you can get better moisturising with just a few swipes as it gets absorbed into your lips easily and doesn't feel cheap and waxy at all. If you are looking for an affordable chapstick that's perfect for daily wearing, Soft Rose by Nivea is our top choice!

Melts on your lips

Try his tinted lip balm not just for what's in it - cocoa & shea butter, carrot seed oil, carnauba wax, olive oil and natural flavours but also for what isn't. This soon to be holy grail balm for heavily chapped lips is creamy, buttery and free from carmine, beeswax, artificial sweeteners and petroleum. The refreshingly fruity smell will make you keep going back for more while the fantastic formula will plump up dry, chapped lips immediately. 100% vegan, paraben-free, silicon-free, and cruelty-free, get this one if you're looking for a lip product that's as good for the planet as it is for your lips.