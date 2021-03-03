Bathing bars that gentle on skin

Soothe and cool with every use

Make the most of the goodness of almond and rose with this non-greasy soap that leaves skin feeling soft, supple, and toned. This 100% herbal soap is made using several high-quality, natural ingredients like Persian Rose and Almond Oil. Regular use works to restore the skin's moisture content and heals dryness from within. Suitable for all skin types, it lathers quickly and is perfect for daily use. Affordably priced, buy this soap if you're looking for a soap your face and body will love.

Ayurvedic formula with a light peeling action

Enriched with 100% botanical extracts, pure orange oil and orange zest, this soap makes it convenient to enjoy all the skin benefits of oranges every day. A rich source of vitamin C and bioflavonoids, orange clarifies the skin and makes it soft, smooth and glowing. The gentle scrub offers the benefit of speeding up cell renewal in an easy-to-use 150g bar that is already popular with many people. Buy this for the large bar size that gives you plenty of value for money with every purchase.

Replenish your skin's moisture

Many of us suffer from dry skin, and this moisturizing soap with Cow's Ghee is just the solution we need. With Pinda Tailam that is good to cure inflammation and help retain moisture in the skin and Shatdhouta Ghrita formulated from Cow's Ghee, soft, smooth skin is possible even in icy weather. The potent concoction of Ayurvedic herbs like pure Sesame oil, Manjishtha, and Sariva brings the wisdom of 5000-year-old Ayurveda into the palm of your hands. Buy this if you are looking for an effective cure for dry skin.

Best overall with ¼ Moisturising cream

Dove Beauty Bar Soap is a classic that is still popular with several users. The best gentle cleansing bar for sensitive and dry skin, you need never feel that stretched feeling again. Dermatologists love too as it always leaves skin feeling soft, refreshed, moisturized and nourished. Bathing begins to feel like a luxurious event that helps you relax once again. Hypoallergenic and best for daily use, its gentle cleaning formula is excellent for all skin types. If you're looking for a permanent member of your bathing routine, you can't go wrong with this one.