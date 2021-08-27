Added comfort

Step onto superior softness with the AEROHAVEN Non-Slip Microfiber Bath Rug. Whether placed next to a bathtub or shower, the everyday rug provides a cozy, dry place to stand. The 16" by 24" OR 40 cm x 60 cm rug also works well in front of a bathroom sink for added comfort and warmth when getting ready for work in the morning. The microfiber bath mat is made of 100% soft touch polyester yarn and features the durable, non-slip material that provides long-lasting performance, and it reliably grips the floor, holding the rug in the desired spot, even when wet.

Anti-slip

Lykke Decor Anti-Slip Bath Mat is a strong Grip Bath mat that includes the most durable backing that helps it stay attached to your floor. This Mat will make you experience a warm, clean, dry place to stand. It acts as a super comfy barrier between feet and cold floors. The super-absorbent nature of this bath mat’s microfiber surface quickly soaks up an exceptional amount of water. Made from 100% High-Quality Microfiber Polyester yarn to add a super-soft feel & comfort. This floor mat also increases product durability.

Super absorbent

SASHAA WORLD Super Absorbent Cotton Non Slip Bath Mat Bathroom Rugs Set are made from soft absorbent cotton, as it is a natural material it is safe for use by the whole family. The non-slip backing of our bathroom rug keeps it firmly in place for added safety. Non-Slip bottom is made of hot melt adhesive material, which is waterproof and odorless. Designed for maximum moisture absorption, helps keep your room floor dry and clean, and protects your floor from dampness. Also protects your feet and relieves pressure and fatigue on your feet.

High quality

Saral Home Bath Mat is made up of high quality microfiber which adds Super-Soft Feel / Comfort. It also increases the product durability. The mats construction & Fine Danier thread Absorb water instantly & Dries Faster. The Microfiber Yarn will not lose colour & rather after washing, the fabric will become more softer and as good as new one. The multipurpose features of the mat can protect your feet from the cold floor, be it bathroom or inside living room. Anti-skid latex backing keeps the mat in place even in wet condition. The durable non-slip backing will not fade & brings peace-of-mind when used for children/kids or elders.