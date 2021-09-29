Thick and fluffy

This bath mat has rubber backing which is non-slippery and comes in medium size of 40 x 60 centimetres. The material is thick and fluffy and material made from micro-polly which is created from an aero-care technology. This bath mat comes in rectangular shape. BIANCA Ultra-Soft Fluffy Bath Mat with Non-Slip Rubber Backing -1pc Medium (Plush) Solid-Mocha is suitable for machine wash and gives a luxury feel to your homes.

Supersoft feel

This bathmat is made from high-quality microfiber that adds the ‘super-soft’ feel to your feet. It is also durable and made from fine danier thread that absorbs water instantly resulting in fast drying. It comes in the size dimension of 40 X 60 cm. It has an anti-skid latex backing which keeps the mat in place even in wet condition. It can be washed in your machines. The mat can also protect your feet from the cold floor and can be kept in your living rooms. HAMMER PRO Soft Microfiber Anti-Slip Washable Bath Mat (Multicolour, 40 x 60 cm) comes in the set of 4 bathmats.

Extra absorbent

This bath mat comes in orange color and has a size dimension of 40 X 60 cm. it is made from cotton threads. It requires no extra bleach cleaning and can be washed in the machine. This bath mat is soft to touch and constructed to absorb water quickly and dries fast. Kridhay Natura Life Rubber Washable Anti-Skid Back Contour Soft Bathmat Set (40x60cm, Orange) is durable and suits your homes.

Stylish look

This bath mat comes in a set of two. These bathmats have an anti-slip microfiber which is useful for bathrooms. The size dimension of these bathmats are 40 cm X 60 cm. they are made from thick microfiber that is plush, soft and cosy and they also have border piping which gives a distinguished and stylish look for your bathroom. They can be placed outside or inside your bathrooms or shower. Amazon Brand - Solimo Anti-Slip Microfibre Bathmat, Solid and Stripe, Dark Grey, Set of 2 (40cm x 60cm) help in quick absorption of water and keeps your feet dry after shower.