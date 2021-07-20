Magnetic box

Magnetic learn to spell box includes 32 illustrated pictures and 72 letter magnets and a magnetic board along with a spelling guide. This kit is an effective introduction to reading, letter recognition as well as word formation which also boosts concentration and hand-eye coordination. The thick and durable magnetic letters are easy for children to use, facilitating their grip and motor skills while ensuring safety. The contents of this kit can be used in multiple ways making learning fun for children. Identifying objects, matching words and objects, spelling words in the picture are among the many ways that this can be played. All children above the age of 4 can enjoy this independently or in a group.

Reusable activity mats

Skillmatics preschool champion includes 6 writes and wipe activity mats, 2 Skilly Billy Pens, duster cloth along with an Achievement Certificate to kindle confidence in children. This educational game has 17 highly engaging activities to build core skills while seeing to it that learning key concepts is fun. Children can be introduced to basic ideas of the alphabet, number names, count and add, time and routines, colors and shapes, animals, me and my family, vehicles, fruits and vegetables, etc. in a playful manner. This game is well suited for children from 3 to 6 years of age.

Durable material

Poco magnetic fun with alphabets and words set contains 64 picture magnets, 144 letter magnets, 1 magnetic board, spelling guide and 4 magic seal pouches to store the magnets. This kit aids in the development of early reading skills including letter recognition, word formation and spelling in children while improving their concentration and hand-eye coordination. The magnetic letters and pictures are thick and made of durable material which makes it easier for children to pick up or grasp them thus assisting their motor skill development. This kit has a wide range of use from identifying objects to matching words and objects and much more. This fun learning game is appropriate for all children above 4 years of age.

Creative thinking

Play panda magnetic invokes learn to write includes Write and Wipe Magnetic Board, 26 Capital Letter Magnets, Dry-erase sketch pen and Duster. This product is designed to simplify the teaching-learning process for children and make learning fun. The perfectly sized contents offer an easy grip for children while ensuring their safety. Young learners can practice writing, drawing, and much more without having a fear of making mistakes as these mats are reusable in turn boosting their confidence. This product is a great tool for special education and homeschooling as it invokes creative thinking, early reading, focus and attention, early writing and fine motor skills among children. This educational game is ideal for all children above 3 years of age.