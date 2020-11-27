Bar stools to amp up your drinking experience

Contemporary adjustable Bar Stool

This sturdy bar stool by IYB comes in a set of two. They are sure to envy your friends with its chrome finish and brown colour. It is adjustable and has 360-degree rotation option. Its seat has a metal base and also a metal footrest to give you extra comfort. The contemporary brown faux leather covers years of wear and easy care for you to take as it can be cleaned simply using a dry cloth. It must be a fashion statement for your bar or conversation table.

Stylish Bar stool with Backrest

Da Urban comes with a horse mid back very beautiful with height and adjustable counter height bar stool. It has a 360-degree revolving seat with a sponge-cushion back and seat. It’s durable and stable. This is BIFMA and ISO certified product. This has easy assembly with an instruction manual which aids you to assemble within 10 minutes. The company offers free replacement in 10 days for any quality related issue. This can be widely used for office rooms, homes, bars, kitchens and restaurants, outdoor chambers and meeting rooms. The product also has 6 months’ warranty.

Elegant rotatable bar stools

The bar stool is elegant and beautiful with 360-degree rotation and adjustable height to suit your comfort level. The stool comes in six different colours to pick from. It has a gaslight mechanism with ergonomic comfort. The scoop 360-degree seat is of heavy duty. The construction is of quality with the stand made up of Stainless steel. It is safe and durable and can be cleaned with a damp cloth easily.

Retro themed Bar stools

This is a set for any room or occasion to keep at. The 2 bar stools with high-quality rustic brown finish would increase the aesthetics of any room be it office, home or outdoors. The black iron frame of the bar stools not only forms an appealing contrast to the wood tone of the seat, it can hold up to 120 kg and also serves as a practical footrest. The company gives priority to safety and have gone multiple stability tests to assure safety. The stools come with easy installation which can be done within 15 minutes.