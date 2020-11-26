Bar stools for home to lift your interiors

Robust bar stool

A bar stool made of high quality soft polyurethane that is highly durable and comfortable. It comes in a vibrant orange color that catches you attention very quickly. It is equipped with anti-slip pads on the bottom to provide greater stability and has adjustable height and 360 degree stability. MBTC Rapid High Bar

Chair/Kitchen Stool in Orange is perfect to be placed near the kitchen island.

Classic black leather

A bar stool having study built having premium quality fine black leather. It has a heavy duty mechanism for greater durability and mobility. This bar stool has a maximum capacity of 90 kgs along with height being adjustable and 360 degree swivel. MBTC Magma Bar Stool Chair in Black is the product for you if you are looking for a heavy utility bar stool.

Elegant and sophisticated

An ergonomic back design made of high quality metal and PU leather that is resistant to easy wear and tear, breathable and age resistant. It provides complete comfort with a thick quad rate cushion that is filled with high density stereotype sponges. It has the dimensions of 16 inches in length and 15.4 inches in width. Overall the complete built gives a very elegant and sophisticated look. SAVYA HOME® Curvy HIGH Chair/BAR Stool is an excellent fit for evening parties.

Contemporary style

A black chrome finished contemporary styled bar stool made of poly plastic and base of mild steel. It has a very stylish make having a textured seat made of durable heavy plastic with air mesh which gives the person sitting a very comfortable feel. The bar stool has dimensions of 15.5 inches in length, 13 inches in width and 22 to 32 inches adjustable height. MBTC Meshot Cafeteria Restaurant Office Bar Stool Chair in Black gives the space a very contemporary look.