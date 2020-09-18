Balcony furniture for you to enjoy the weather

Good for couples

This is a simple two chair and one table set for couples who like to start the day off with a lot of energy or like to wind down after a hard day’s work. The Dreamline Outdoor Garden Patio Seating Set 1+2 2 Chairs and Table Set (glass top) Balcony Furniture is made out of excellent material that can withstand regular weather conditions in different seasons. It is made out of HDPE (High Density Polymer) wicker material that comes with UV protection, protecting furniture even from intense sun. It is powder coated to avoid rusting and each chair can carry up to 130 kg of weight. It is also waterproof.

Lazy weekend chair

You get a very tropical feeling when you sink into the Aashi Enterprise Cane Papasan Comfortable Chair. You feel like you have been transported to a beach or a wildlife resort where there is no one else but nature and you. It comes with a bright comfy cushion that hugs your whole body. The lacquer and java brown stain finishes and the rattan frame adds a touch of bohemian style. The frame is weather resistant which means it can stand the harsh Indian conditions. Perfect for curling up with a book during the weekend or for an early morning out-of-bed cup of tea.

Garden furniture

This is the quintessential piece of furniture for your home garden. You must have seen so many Hindi movies where a businessman relaxes in the garden in his kurta pyjama and drinks his tea while reading the newspaper. This Home Furniture Sheesham Wooden Patio Dining Set Foldable 2 Chair and Round Table for Garden will make you feel like you are living a Bollywood life. It is compact and has a foldable design which means it can even fit in small spaces. It is sturdy and solid and can comfortably hold items like food, books and laptops. Great for a quiet evening scene.

Perfect for city life

The ThinkPro Balcony/Garden Folding Furniture Set: 1 Table and 2 Chairs is perfect for the modern apartment in a high rise building. The brand takes space into account while designing its products and it shows. This set is designed for maximum portability and easy storage. It is ideal for placing it in the balcony where you can catch up on your early morning coffee or a weekend meeting. The set is made of commercial grade polymers that are durable and weather resistant.