Baking is fun with this easy bake and serves moulds

Festive themed eco-friendly trays

Ready to go from the baking table to your home, these delightfully festive wrappers are ideal for baking chiffon cakes. Made from A- PET, Graffan paper they are heat resistant and greaseproof paper that has beautiful presentation value as well as being super practical. Odorless and made from virgin, Graffan Paper is very durable, non-toxic, and eco-friendly too. We found these trays were high quality and the designs beautiful. With zero chemical coating, buy these unique trays to add a wonderful sense of whimsy and luxury to your delicious cakes anytime.

Ideal for gifting

Holiday times are busy enough without adding more washing and cleaning to your list of things. Simplify your cleanup process with these 'use and throw away' pans. They add style and value to your sales presentation quickly. The convenient design makes it perfect for baking and selling any number of baked treats without any extra work. Sized at 140X160 MM diameter 35mm depth, buy these tree-shaped moulds if you want an option that can be safely in a microwave, freezer, and oven up to 390-degree f.

Perfect for displays and bake sales

Dark brown with a gold star print overlay, these paper baking pans are disposable and ideal for holidays, picnics, bake sales, and other occasions where you need multiples of a baked good presented consistently. Easy to carry with you to parties and events, they are thick, durable, and high-quality to keep the shape of your dish intact. Affordably priced, these trays will easily bake 200g cakes, bread, and other dishes. If you're baking for a large order, these should easily be your top pick.

Designer muffin and brownie moulds

Put the fun back into baking with these easy-to-use moulds that you can bake in and serve up directly. With a flat base, these stand-alone moulds don't need any added support, and the inside is greaseproof making, so there is no wastage. Safe up to 220° C for use in the oven and microwave, you get beautiful 60g individual muffins, cupcakes, or any number of baked treats to display or give to loved ones, fuss-free. Get these if you're looking for a uniquely designed option that can add rich presentation value and makes for an excellent opportunity for holiday sales and gifting.