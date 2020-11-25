Baking dishes that you can conveniently use in your oven

Basic oven dish

Are you looking for a simple oven friendly dish that is perfect to bake a birthday cake? Then check out this baking dish. This square shaped oven dish is made of a good quality carbon steel material that enables even heating of the dish. iChef Non-Stick Square Baking Tray also has a non-stick coating which makes the dish microwave safe, freezer safe and OTG safe. The non-stick coat and smooth rolled over edges allows the food to release effortlessly and makes cleaning the dish easy.

Serving tray

This simple baking dish is perfect for your basic baking requirements. It is rectangular in shape made of borosilicate glass which is extremely tough and it can withstand up to 350 degree Celsius. This dish has a very simple and elegant look that can also be used as a serving tray. The material it is made from is also very safe and unlike regular glass or plastic, it doesn’t leach chemicals into the food even after repeated use. Borosil Rectangular Baking Dish is microwave, dishwasher and freezer safe too. This material is also scratch resistant.

Uniform heating

This tray will fulfill all your sweet dish baking wishes. It has a square shape and is made of a non-stick carbon steel material. Along with the sturdy material, it has a safe food-grade silicone coating. This deep pan also features a scratch resistant coat that allows the food to slide and pop with ease. It is safe to be washed in the dishwasher and is very durable. Caza Azul Square Pan’s material enables the heat to accelerate and distribute evenly for fast and consistent baking. This dish is best for baking different types of sweet delicacies.

Extremely sturdy

Here is a baking dish that can also be used as a serving dish. Femora Borosilicate Glass Rectangular Dish doesn’t let you compromise on either style or safety. It is made of high quality and sturdy borosilicate glass material that you can pop in the freezer, microwave, dishwasher and oven without the fear of breaking. It is also safe for consumption as it is BPA free and it is resistant to odor or stain which makes cleaning it very easy. The material is resistant to a thermal shock and it has an extremely sleek design that will pose great as a serving dish.