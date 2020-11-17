Bagless vacuum cleaners for your home

Ideal for deep home cleaning

This product’s powerful suction along with ‘Direct-Drive Cleaner’ head helps you remove ground-in dirt, and pet fur from carpets and sofas with minimal effort.

Being cordless, this lightweight device gives you the freedom to carry it around the house comfortably. The vacuum comes with a convenient docking station that allows you to store additional attachments while it charges the device. A noteworthy feature of this product is that it quickly converts to a balanced, handheld cleaner that allows you to reach all areas high or low.

For hassle-free spill clearance or complete home cleaning, make this product your pick.

Great for those with allergies

Suitable for all kinds of surfaces, this vacuum cleaner is tough on dust and dirt. Perfect for helping you breathe a little more comfortably at home this device’s fully-sealed filtration system captures 99.9% of fine dust and allergy-causing particles like pet hair and pollen. Designed for hygienic removing and emptying with one hand, you won’t have to worry about dust clouds when emptying the dust collection chamber. The intense swirling action of the ‘Powercyclone’ motor maximizes airflow and performance to give you remarkable cleaning results.

If you or your loved ones at home suffer from allergies, you should definitely consider buying this product.

For powerful, energy-efficient cleaning

Designed to use less power, this vacuum cleaner allows you to reduce your electricity bill while still delivering impressive cleaning results. This vacuum cleaner comes with a 1.5m adjustable hose, crevice tool, upholstery nozzle, dusting brush, and a parquet brush which helps you easily clean those hard to reach areas. To keep your device running at optimal performance, remember to rinse the washable filter under running water regularly.

We highly recommend this product for its powerful performance and its pocket-friendly price.

Easy to use

With low dust discharge thanks to the inbuilt HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of particles up to 0.3mm in size, this device lets you keep your house spotlessly clean with minimum effort. The impressively powerful 2000W motor uses advanced technology to ensure low noise operation, allowing you to clean without disturbing anyone. With two simple push buttons and a dial that allows you to adjust the suction power, this vacuum cleaner is extremely user friendly. At the press of a button, the auto power cord retractor helps you save time and winds the wire itself after you take out the main plug.

For a low noise product that can be used by all ages, pick this one.