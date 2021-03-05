Bag-less vacuum cleaners to keep your home spotless

Lift away dirt easily

This 2000-W cyclonic vacuum cleaner is an efficient cleaner for your home. Designed with a high-efficiency HEPA filter, it cleans tiled flooring, carpets, stairs, and upholstery equally efficiently. It's very maneuverable and has an auto power cord retractor that makes it easy to move around the house and wrap and store quickly when done. Along with this, it also comes at a moderate price and with plenty of extra accessories like a crevice tool, dust brush, floor/carpet brush that you can switch to get efficient cleaning anytime you need it.

Powerful cleaning in a compact body

This powerful 700-watt Cyclonic cylinder vacuum cleaner is proof that keeping your home and surroundings neat and clean isn't expensive or complicated. With just a few sweeps, all the dust and debris are sucked in, and the easy-to-use sliding button helps you regulate the suction power quickly. The washable HEPA-12 filter removes more than 99.5 percent of all dust and allergens giving you a cleaner air release as well. Exceptionally quiet, we love the see-through compartment that lets you see when it needs emptying. The integrated handle makes it extremely portable. If you're looking for an affordable and lightweight device

Freedom to clean as you move

This vacuum cleaner comes with powerful suction that is excellent for collecting dirt. With 25% more hair and dust removal, thanks to the turbo brush, it's perfect for homes with pets and helps you get a more thorough floor cleaning with every sweep. Large wheels allow more effortless movement while the advanced dust container design allows hygienic emptying. Some of the best things about this vacuum cleaner include its compact design, active lock couplings that easily adjust to every task, and soft brush that's integrated into the handle and always ready to use. Get this if you're looking for a great all-rounder.

Versatile cleaning on a budget

Convenient, flexible and delightfully compact, this powerful vacuum cleaner comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool that cleans hard-to-reach corners with ease. The multi-purpose upholstery and sofa cleaning brush clean delicate fabrics while the Metal Telescopic tool for cleaning distant nooks and crannies that are usually out of reach to hands. An advanced HEPA filter provides excellent filtration by catching harmful microscopic bacteria that cause respiratory allergies. At the same time, the auto cord winder allows you to quickly wrap up and store the device when you're done. Get this one if you're looking for a long time operation that's great on a budget.