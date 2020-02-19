Badminton Essentials For A Great Game

Yonex GR 303 Badminton Racquet

If you are a beginner looking for a lightweight and durable racquet, then the GR303 is the right choice. With a stiff aluminum built, this racquet will make you find the sweet spot with ease. There are a variety of colors to choose from including vibrant yellow and subtle silver.

The aluminum frame makes the racquet lighter thus allowing for better shot-making. It is a known fact that a light-weight racquet is designed for better control while a stiff shaft provides for faster return of shots. So grab your GR303 to give your opponents a set of their own medicine.

Yonex Nanoray Light 18i Graphite Badminton Racquet (77g, 30 lbs Tension)

The graphite makes the racquet sturdy while the Nanoray is meant to provide a fast and controlled swing with enhanced repulsion. This is, in turn, helping players who force their opponents into the back of the court with extreme speed.

The nano gray is actually a ray of light for players looking to move onto an advanced level of practice in the sport. The aerodynamic contouring of the top of the frame minimizes air resistance so air flows faster across the curved surface during the swing. Hence make yourself a promise to order this product before the next morning’s first sunray.

Yonex Mavis 350 Nylon Shuttlecock (Pack of 6)

It is a beautiful sight when a shuttle takes flight and the Mavis 350 has a similar sight. It is very similar in nature to a traditional feather unit with a flight time that is eerily on the same lines. These nylon shuttles are ideal for beginners as well as intermediate players with the durability of each unit an important factor.

These shuttles are categorized in 3 color codes of green, blue and red depending on the playing environment. Yonex has done a commendable job in designing the shuttle and thinning the lines between the performance of a feather and nylon unit.

Yonex ZR 100L Aluminum Strung Badminton Racquet with Full Cover

Another stable and durable racquet from the Yonex stable, the ZR 100L has an aluminum built which works well for beginners and intermediate players. The lightweight of the racquet makes it easier to wield and the sweet spot within the racquet is easier to find with its isometric head.

The stiffness of the racquet and better repulsion rate provide the ability to hit those power shots with the string tension sustaining much more easily on an aluminum body. If you are looking to blow your opponent off-court the next time you enter into battle, the ZR 100L would be your best bet.

