Baby wardrobes for all your baby’s storage needs

Large storage

The Keekos Multipurpose almirah keeps the environment around your kids clean and hygienic by keeping all the things like clothes, shoes, toys, nappies, etc. in one place. Kids would love to store their useful needed things in it. Keekos presents a new folding Almirah for the baby having 6 shelves made of well-stitched fabric for kids. The unique selling point of this almirah is its strong and sturdy powder-coated steel structure with anti-rusting features. The anti-rusting steel pipe has no sharp corners as it has been rounded to perfection for enhanced safety. It has a very attractive design with cartoon & fun-loving animal print on the cover. Very easy to assemble with assembly time less than 15min. No tools are needed for assembly/disassembly. Easy to move. It reclaims valuable space in any corner of a room.

Fabric zip cover

You’ve found your child's new storehouse to keep their stuff neatly in 6 large and spacious trays in this wardrobe by Child Craft. It comes with 4 wheels making it easy to push or relocate and is easy to maintain and assemble. Child Craft Multipurpose 6 Shelve Blue Baby Wardrobes Cartoon Printed Cover is something kids would love and store their useful needed things in it. The fabric zip cover is easy to remove and wash. It has two side pockets for extra storage for small products. Assembly is easy and comes with instructions in a box.

Collapsible wardrobe

A child's cabinet specially designed to help the child become organized. It is an ideal solution to segregate your kid's toys, accessories, stationery items with a neat and tidy look, so now the toys will no longer be scattered in your room. Place it in any corner of your room and relish the space you always desired. BabyBae Multipurpose 5 Shelve Toy Storage Box Foldable Collapsible Wardrobe is a must-have for its multipurpose usage. The quilted cover is specially designed to last longer and is home washable. The 360-degree swirl wheel used at the base helps in better movement of the almirah.

Easy to assemble

This is a dream cabinet to help your kids become more organized. Flipzon presents a new Toy Box for babies having 6 shelves and hut shape. This Toy Box keeps the environment around your kids clean and hygienic by keeping all the things like clothes, nappies, etc. in one place. Kids would love it to store their useful needed things in it. It is a beautiful wardrobe made of cloth made for kids. Parents can use it for kid’s clothes and small playing items. It has very attractive designs and cartoons on the cover. It is very easy to assemble and easy to move. The cover also has side pockets for extra storage. It can be easily removed and washed.