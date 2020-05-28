Baby Proof Your Home With These Essentials

KidDough Baby Proofing Door Stopper Finger Pinch Guard

Kids are curious and they want to explore everything, but it is the responsibility of the parent to make the home as safe as possible. The KidDough Door Guards helps to protect your baby’s fingers from getting pinched when opening or closing the door or when it bangs due to wind or air. Particularly useful if you live in a high rise, simply slide the stoppers on to the edge of the door and high enough to keep out of reach of kids. Made from lightweight, flexible and non-toxic soft EVA foam it’s perfect to keep your child from accidentally getting locked inside and gives you the ultimate peace of mind.

P S Retail Rabbit Baby Music Hanging Bed Safety Seat Plush Toy

How about mixing some fun with a lot of safety? Develop your baby's tactile senses and hand eye coordination naturally with this perfect toy to hang from his crib / cot or carrier. Fitted with a ring bell, very cute rabbit bear design, easy hanging attachment and no hard plastic or small parts, your baby can play with soft, stuffed mobile for hours without fear of swallowing anything. Keep the baby entertained when you pinch the big star for a rattling sound or a soft melody when the rabbit is pressed. Baby proof in so many ways, it makes for a great gifting idea for a newborn baby.

Amazara Baby Proofing Edge and Corner Guards

Baby proofing your home has never been easier. Childproof your home and say goodbye to worries and anxiety you feel when babies and toddlers start moving around the home. This baby safety kit gives your babies the license to discover their new world fearlessly. Amazara high-density foam edge guards are 5 meters long and easily installed in minutes. The Premium 3M tape provides the strongest adhesion while the eight corner protectors already have the tape attached to save time. Use these edge and corner bumpers as table corner protectors, chests, nightstands, bed frames & Corners, Cupboards, shelves, cabinets, very sharp edges and corners etc.

Extra Flexible Fabric Long Multi-Purpose Child Safety Lock

When first tackling baby-proofing, start looking at things from the ground up so you have a good idea where your child will be living in the immediate future. Start securely shutting your cabinets, drawers, appliances, toilets, trash cans, windows, pet food containers and more. Keep your little ones away from all the dangers in your home. A large 3M adhesive surface area on both sides helps locks be more strongly fixed to the drawers. Designed to protect and maintain your furniture, this high quality product needs no drilling to install and is convenient, safe and secure. The advanced latching system keeps even the most determined baby out of trouble while allowing easy one-handed access for adults. This one is a must-buy!