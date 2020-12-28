Baby pools for your kids to chill in

Inflatable tub

This is an inflatable bath tub, with a pump. It provides safety to the baby and durability. It comes with Intex Pump !! it is made of tough and durable materials. It features a smooth base for comfort. It is ideal for age between 1-7 years. The bath pool is blue in colour. Your little one will love learning to bath or swim with this baby swimming pool. It is easy to clean with a damp cloth. It is great fun for the pool or beach. It can act as a special gift for your kids, and gives you a funny and happy summer. The tub is also easy to store when not in use, deflate and fold for compact storage.

Funky Design

This is a smiley shaped and print pool which is yellow in colour by NHR. It is inflatable and kid friendly. It can act as a baby or a family pool. It is durable and made out of good quality plastic. Since it has a smiley print, it is attractive and your kids will enjoy their time in it. It is easy to inflate and deflate which makes the product convenient to use. You can use this indoors as well as outdoors by going out in your vicinity to have some family time. Plan fun activities and maintain hygiene at the same time.

Summer pool

This is a summer set pool with 2 outer rings which gives the look and feel of a real pool. It is the best toy for kids who love swimming. It is an inflatable bath tub. The soft inflatable floor provides added comfort. This conveniently fits inside standard shower stalls. It is great for travel since it can easily inflate and deflate. It also has a repair patch included inside the package. The dimension of the product is 34 inches’ in diameter and 10 inches’ in height with a square shape. It’s great for kids. This allows your child to explore new experiences with their pals and parents and create memorable times beyond the vicinity of your home.

Oval pool

It is by Intex, who presents a range of exciting toys for the young and budding .It is an oval whale print baby pool. It has 3 transparent blue rings. It is made up of PVC. This toy/toy set sparks up the creativity in children and indulges them in hours of non-stop fun and learning experience. They are designed to be loved by kids and at the same time it is an enjoyable method to teach them something new. It can be used by kids beyond the age of 36 months till 6 years of age. It improves coordination in kids. Enjoy sheer thrill and action-packed activity games with your kids by bringing home this product and watch your kid jump with joy!