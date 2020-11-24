Baby monitors that help you keep watch over your little one

For a comforting sleep

This wireless baby monitor comes with a 2.4inch colour LCD display that assists you in watching over your baby while you are busy with other tasks. Its night vision feature gives you a clear view of the nursery even with the lights out, so you can monitor without disturbing your little one. This one gets a plus point for its built-in lullaby feature that comforts your baby while sleeping. You can also turn on the music to draw your baby's attention at other times. Perfect for new parents who need a little help to watch over their little one.

A device that cares

If you are busy in your chores and want to communicate with your child, this two-way monitor is an amazing tool to keep you connected. A press of a button, in case the child wakes up, can get you to speak and let them know you'll be there to take care of them. The monitor comes with night light, LCD sensor, great battery backup and a temperature sensor. The operating rate of this baby monitor is up to 1000 feet coverage in open space or 150 feet indoor which makes it a perfect purchase for nuclear homes.

Gives you a 360° view

Its high-definition camera along with SD and cloud storage feature makes it a great buy for both - monitoring your baby and capturing precious moments. Its 360-degree motion plus soundtracking view with the option to pan and tilt the camera makes it easy and extremely easy to view every corner of the room. It’s easy to set-up, connects with your phone through an app available on both android and iOS and also has compatibility with Amazon's Alexa device for easy commands. Pick this one if you want more than just a viewing experience.

For cosy naps

This monitor comes with a 4.3LCD screen with crystal clear real-time monitoring. Its infrared night vision gives you the option to view your baby's whereabouts in the cradle without having to wake up from your bed. It comes with two-way audio talk that makes communicating easy with your baby in case you are not around. The temperature indicator on the parent unit lets you know when it's time to adjust the Air-conditioning so that your baby can continue to have a sound sleep without any worry. Its great battery-life makes it a perfect choice for working parents.