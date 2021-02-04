Baby finger brush for your baby’s dental hygiene

Soft silicone material

Here is a soft and convenient finger brush that will not harm your baby’s mouth. This brush is made of a silicone material that has dual sides, one to brush your teeth and the other to massage the gums. It is comfortable your baby’s gum as well as it fits comfortably in your finger. Fisher Price Silicone Baby Finger Brush has been recommended by leading pediatricians that makes it very reliable and safe to use. It is made of a food grade BPA free material which is non-toxic. This finger brush comes in a small case that makes it easy to carry around.

Makes brushing fun

Here is a finger brush that is definitely here to make brushing a fun activity. It has animated animal figures designed on it which looks absolutely adorable and cute. Now you can make brushing time interesting for your toddler by telling stories about defeating the sugar bugs with The Brushies Finger Toothbrush. It is made of good quality silicone material which is free of BPA and dishwasher friendly. It has a unique bristle which effectively removes plaque and is tough on germs. It is suitable for kids from 4 weeks to 4 years old age. It can also be used as a teether.

Easy to use

This is a suitable finger brush for babies who are in their teething phase. This brush is made of a premium quality transparent silicone material that will surely provide relief and comfort to their gums. LITTLOO Silicone Baby Finger Toothbrush is free of toxins and BPA made from food grade material. It gently removes milk residue from your toddler’s teeth providing great oral hygiene. Along with this, it also stimulates your gums. It has been recommended by pediatricians as it guarantees safety, is easy to use, store and carry.

Fits perfectly

This finger toothbrush will help to clean your baby’s teeth and tongue gently and efficiently. It has two sides, one with soft bristles for teeth cleaning and other with rounded dotes for cleaning the tongue and other parts of the mouth. This toothbrush is made of 100% soft silicone material for gentle cleaning, ensuring it doesn’t harm your baby’s mouth. LuvLap Baby Finger Toothbrush has a simple design and can fit your index finger perfectly. It also comes with a case for protection from outside bacteria or germs and so you can carry it with you easily.