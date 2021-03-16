Baby Accessories for Photography

Fur Baby

You never wanna place your precious baby on rough textures or rough surfaces. And never so in the heat of light and flashes and everything. That’s where the Prop store fur rug comes in. It’s made of soft felt material that is very smooth to the touch and will make sure it doesn’t discomfort your baby and red his/her soft skin. It comes in a wide variety of colors so you can pick up the one that attracts your baby so he/she can do the shoot like a champ

Moon & Stars

Soft cushion made of soft velvet that will make sure your baby’s body doesn’t have rashes. The size of the moon is 11x8 inch and the size of star is 11x11 inch. They come in absolute gorgeous white colors and cute designs that make sure to attract any baby. The Purple Tree Velvet Cushion Set can be absolute cuddle partners which will help any photographer get the absolute best comfort poses for stunning photographers.

Butterfly Pose

Bembika Photography Butterfly Posing Pillow can be kept under any bed sheet or fur velvet linen which will keep the baby comfortable and also help get the beautiful butterfly shape. It is not made up of any toxic chemicals and contains 25% more cotton than any standard brand out there. It is easy to clean and machine washable. It also has an adjustable size and height and provides for an additional 3 inches of adjustment.

Block Distraction

Butterthief Baby Milestone Age Blocks is meant for kids that are from 1-5 years of age as these blocks have beautifully written words that can be placed by kids in alphabetical order or in any order you wish to that will keep your kid busy while the photographer does his/her work. They are made from wood which is safe and are big enough that no kid can swallow.