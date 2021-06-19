Filled with anecdotes

This is an autobiography by visionary scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, who rose from very humble beginnings to become the President of India. The book is full of insights, personal moments, and life experiences of Dr. Kalam. It gives us an understanding of his journey to success. The book recollects many anecdotes and stories from childhood, his time at school, and college. Personal tragedies have not been left out. Having become a bestseller, the book has even been translated into thirteen languages, which include Chinese and French. It is a truly inspirational book and must be read for people of all ages.

One for the ages

This book is a window to the workings of Mahatma Gandhi’s mind – a window to the emotions of his heart. It helps in understanding what drove this seemingly ordinary man to the heights of being the ‘Father of a Nation’. Starting with his days as a boy, Gandhi takes one through his trials and turmoils and situations that moulded his philosophy of life – going through child marriage, his studies in England, practicing Law in South Africa. It also details his Satyagraha and the early beginnings of the Independence movement in India. He did not aim to write an autobiography but rather share the experience of his various experiments with truth to arrive at what he perceived as ‘Absolute Truth’. The book is one of the must-read autobiographies for young people.

Read about a tech icon

It is based on more than forty interviews with Steve Jobs conducted over two years, as well as interviews with more than a hundred family members, friends, adversaries, competitors, and colleagues. This is the acclaimed, internationally renowned biography of the ultimate icon of inventiveness. It tells the story of the rollercoaster life and searingly intense personality of a creative entrepreneur whose passion for perfection and ferocious drive revolutionized six industries: personal computers, animated movies, music, phones, tablet computing, and digital publishing. Although Jobs cooperated with this book, he asked for no control over what was written, nor even the right to read it before it was published. Pick this one for some insights into his life.

A collector’s edition

It is an immensely gratifying spiritual read that has altered and enriched the lives of millions across the world since it was first published in 1946. Telling the story of Paramhansa Yogananda, this book has been revered for its memorable, incisive and instructive teachings. This spiritual autobiography will take you on an incredible journey of Indian mysticism and spirituality and deliver humbling, comforting truths about life and existence. Paramahansa Yogananda (1893-1952) was a pioneering guru and yogi. He founded the Self-Realization Fellowship in 1920 and the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India in 1917 which continue to carry on his spiritual legacy worldwide. This is a wonderful spiritual book and deserves a place on your bookshelf.