Practical and convenient

This lunchbox is round in shape and will easily fit in any school bag. Designed to be used by little kids, the lunchbox is easy to operate. The box is held closed by a snap-lock on either side. It comes in a pretty pink colour with a printed picture of cartoon princesses that is sure to amuse your little kids. The containers are leak-proof, so packed liquids and curry’s are safe. Buy it so your little princess can have a home-cooked meal at school.

Easy to use, quick to clean

This lunch box has the classic rectangular shape of most lunchboxes in the market. The lunch box has 2 containers that are stackable and easy to assemble or take apart. It comes in vibrant colours that are eye-catching and sure to please your kids. The printed superhero figures on the lunch box's lid are always a hit with children of all ages. This lunch box is made from durable plastic that is safe for food and easy to clean. For a hassle-free lunchbox, that appeals to little superheroes, this one is a great choice.

For a fresh, home-cooked meal

This lunch box is made from durable plastic. You won’t have to worry about chemical contamination as this lunch box is made from BPA-free plastic. The lunch box has a double-decker design with 3 compartments and features a handy carrying handle. The lunch box is available in a bubblegum pink and white colour that is sure to please little girls. What’s more, it also comes with a plastic fork and spoon for hassle-free meals on the go. Buy it for your kid’s school picnics, where she can show it off.

Trendy 3-tiered lunchbox

The lunch box is designed in the shape of a sandwich with fun colours that show off its level of detail. Made from quality plastic, this 500ml lunch box features three stackable containers. The bottom part has the largest capacity, which could be used to pack rice, while the other two containers can hold side dishes. The lunch box's design gives you a convenient way to parcel three different dishes, without mixing them up. Buy it to pack two or more dishes that you want to keep separate.