One-touch operation

This is a convenient and hygienic way to prepare dough for puris and rotis or chapatis and fresh breads. The automatic mixing and kneading can be done with untouched hands. Any kind of flour can be used for preparing fresh and healthy bread with the help of adjustable crust control. The one-touch operation and detachable components make mixing and kneading easy. The machine has 3 loaf options with varied features and 19 menu programs. American Micronic - Atta and Bread Maker for Home, Fully Automatic Functions, 19 Pre-Programmed Menus, 3 Crust Colours, LCD Display, 550W (Black & Grey) has 1 year warranty against manufacturing defects.

Compact design

This atta and bread maker is designed with advanced Japanese technology that bakes soft and fresh breads with even textures all around and prevents the loss of nutrients. This bread maker comes with two loaf sizes options i.e. 700 grams and 1000 grams. You can choose the right option according to the situation in demand. This product also has 12 in-built programmed menus with a fruit and nut dispenser. It also has a sleek and compact design with a shiny and glossy stainless-steel body that will fit perfectly in your kitchen. Sharp Table-Top Bread Maker for Home helps to spread the pleasant aroma of freshly baked bread making your place smell divine.

Easy to operate

This atta and bread maker makes it convenient to make chapatis and puris with its automatic mixing and kneading. It also has an LCD display with 19 customized programs. This machine also has adjustable crust control which is easy to operate with its detachable components. This bread maker comes with three loaf sizes options ie. 500, 750 and 1000 grams. There is a detachable pan with easy to remove to take out the bread and to clean the same after use. Lifelong Atta and Bread Maker for Home 550 Watt 19 Pre-Set Menu with Adjustable Crust Control, 3 Crust Colours, LCD Display, Make Bread at Home (Bread Maker, Medium) comes with 1 year domestic warranty on manufacturing defects.

All in one

This bread and atta maker chooses a convenient and hygienic way to prepare dough for puris, rotis, chapatis and fresh breads. The electric dough maker has one-touch operation and detachable components that make mixing and kneading easy. Any kind of flour can be used on the dough along with various ingredients and can also be added to personalize flavours. It has 19 programme menus for different types of chapati and puri atta, cake, jam, pizza dough, sticky rice, etc. KENT Atta and Bread Maker for Home, Fully Automatic with 19 Pre-Set Menu, 550W – 16010 (Steel Grey) comes with a measuring cup and measuring spoon.