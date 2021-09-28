Super soft

This is an advanced headband which is made from the best and eco-friendly material. It is super soft and perfectly absorbs all sweat during sports activities like yoga, running and fitness. It not only keeps your hair out of your face, but also you can style the headband to suit your mood, hairstyle and activities. It has an elastic band closure which can be easily adjusted to suit your specific needs and ensures maximum comfort at all times. It is unisex, perfect for everyday use and for all kinds of sports activities. Skudgear Advanced Headband for Men and Women – (Yoga, Sport and Running) has a stretchy and breathable material which absorbs and evaporates sweat faster than an average cotton sweatband.

Extra stretchable

This is a sports headband that absorbs sweat, wicks moisture and dries fast which makes it a perfect workout sidekick. It has stretchy and wide structure which has got your back for all physical activities like gym, running, playing tennis, etc. though it is stretchy it retains colour and elasticity. It is unisex and comes in one size that fits all band. HeadTurners Workout Headband for Women & Men – (Moisture Wicking & Non-Slip Exercise Hairband or Sports Sweatband -Ideal for All Sports like Tennis, TT, Badminton, Running and Yoga) - (Dark Grey, 1 Pc) is completely reversible and can be used as a neck warmer or a scarf.

Premium quality

This is a premium quality headband which is made from two-layer thick cotton and stretchy spandex which holds up well and keeps its shape after machine washing. It is light-weight and comfortable to wear with a non-slip grip to stay in place. It comes in a variety of nice colors to match any outfits which is great for both males and females. It has double layers that provide absorbency to hold sweat well efficiently. It keeps the sweat and messy hair away from your eyes that will help you keep dry on hot days. Play2fit Athletic Headband Sweatbands Pair Terry Cloth Headband (2 Pcs) can be widely used for all kinds of sports like tennis, football, softball, volleyball, running, etc.

Sun block tech

This headband is made from 80% super soft nylon and 20% lycra. It has a sun blocking technology which gives the highest sun protection for tan-less skin and prevention of sun related skin damages. It also has another technology that helps in drying sweat faster and helps to dissipate body heat. It easily matches with your outfit to enhance your looks with multiple colours and prints. ReDesign Performance Headband for Men and Women (Multiple Colours) is perfect for everyday wear and for all kinds of sports activities like running, yoga, soccer, badminton, tennis and so on.