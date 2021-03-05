Archery sets for children to turn them into Hawkeye

Two shooting modes

A very stylishly designed set of arrows and bow. It is a two-in-one archery set having two shooting modes - shoot blaster and arrows. It consists of a bow having a length of 64cm, five arrows of length 24.5cm, six suction cup arrows, a quiver to hold the arrows, two ball blasters, and one suction blaster. HALO NATION Kids Archery Set with 2in1 Shooting Mode is safe to be used outdoors as well as indoors and proves to be an excellent gift.

Laser target system

Archery set for kids with the laser target system. This product has a 28 inches longbow equipped with an infrared laser system that allows the kid to aim with precision and improve his or her game. It consists of three suction cup arrows, a quiver to keep the arrows, a target board and the laser targeting system. If you are looking for a little advanced archery set for a kid, TEMSON Big Archer Bow and Arrow is your best pick.

Safe non-toxic material

This archery set is made from high-quality non-toxic ABS material that has rounded edges and a smooth surface making it very safe for kids' usage. It consists of a beautifully detailed bow that has LED lights, making it easy to play at night too, three suction arrows, a quiver with strap, and a target. If you are looking for an archery set for kids above three years, WISHKEY Sports Super Archery Bow and Arrow Set is the product for you.

Modern design archery set

High-quality make bow and arrow archery set that is a very ergonomic and modern design. It has a LED flashing light attached to the boy which makes it glow in the dark which is battery-operated. It consists of a bow, three arrows, a target board and a quiver. If you are looking for an archery set for kids above six years, Kiditos Archery Bow and Arrow is the one for you.