Large water capacity

An aquarium tank is made of plastic and has a rectangular shape. The tank is uniquely divided into three equal parts that allow you to keep fish separate. A great option if you want to keep fighter fishes. Each compartment of the aquarium has an artificial plant and an overall two-color day and night lighting system. The simple compartment system along with plus environment filtration keeps its cleaning very easy. If you are looking for a fish tank for mini fishes, especially betta fishes, VENY'S Triple Betta Tank with LED Lighting is the one for you.

Perfect for two mini fishes

This is an aquarium tank made of metal and plastic having a stationary storage space alongside. It has a capacity to hold up to 1.5 liters of water and is decorated inside with colorful pebbles, artificial plants, and LED lights to create a good ambiance. It also has an LCD display featuring alarm clocks, calendar, time, and temperature. Docooler USB Desktop Mini Fish Tank Aquarium with LED Clock (White) will also look good in your office. It has 6 different modes of tranquil nature sounds that make it a complete package with all the interior decor.

Complete package

This is an acrylic-made aquarium tank that is powder-coated in black which gives it a very classy look. It has a pendstand attached alongside it with an LCD display of time, date and temperature. The tank has multi-colored LED lights underwater and A led lamp overhead that is adjustable. It has a running tap pump that runs on a USB connection, ensuring oxygenated water is available to the fish all the time. If you are looking for a tank sufficient enough for two mini fishes, Ruily USB Desktop Mini Fish Tank Aquarium is the best buy for you.

Easy cleaning system

This is a transparent glass-made aquarium tank that has a perfect double arc shape. The tank has a size of 28cm x 19cm x 33.5cm and a water capacity of 15 liters that is quite adequate for around six small fish. It has a completely covered lid with a small flip-open lid at the corner and has a high-end LED lamp attached to it. If you are looking for a compact glass aquarium tank, JAINSONS PET PRODUCTS Fish Aquarium Combo Tank-15 Ltr is the one for you.