Aquarium air pumps for your fishy friends

Speed control feature

Here is a simple aquarium air pump that comes along with an air tube and air stone. Yathumaagi Air Pump is very convenient and easy to use. It has two power controls and is suitable for small-sized fish tanks. It has a pure copper motor that makes it very durable and it also has a speed control feature. This pump is great for small aquariums or fish tanks that don't have a lot of fishes and require minimum care and maintenance.

Powerful motor

Here is an air pump that is so quiet that your newborn can sleep soundly in the same room. It has a very small and portable size that is also suitable for outdoor fishing. You can use it comfortably for small and medium-sized tanks. Moniloon Portable Mini Aquarium Fish Tank consumes as low as only 0.2W that provides high energy saving. If you plug it into a 10000MAH power source, it can last for approx 50 hours and still works effectively.

Durable material

This air pump gives you qualities and also looks extremely attractive. It has a blue colored body that provides optimum airflow and this can be adjusted according to your choice. MASHKI Aquarium Air Pump features an air infusion system that provides high-flow aeration for a clean supply of oxygen. Along with this, it also has a very convenient and quiet design that doesn't produce vibration. You can also clean the pipe at regular intervals for durable use.

Easy to use design

Here is an air pump that gives you the best of all features. It has a convenient design and is extremely easy to set-up. This pump runs on a copper motor which is very durable and is of extremely good quality. It features two-way air outlets that keep the oxygen level in the tank balanced for your fishes to remain healthy and hygienic. It is suitable for a 100-liter capacity tank. DESPACITO CT-202 Silent Air Pump has low noise, a compact design, and a shockproof foot that give it an edge over other pumps.