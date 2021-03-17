Appam Cast Iron Pans for delicious appams

Pre Seasoned AppaChatti

Here is a healthy alternative to toxic Teflon coated non stick pans. Appam is bowl-shaped thin pancakes made from fermented rice flour batter. They derive their shape from the small special curved shape pan called appachatti. Cast iron pans were used to ensure even heating and the appam turned out nice and crisp. Being a handmade product, MANNAR CRAFT Cast Iron AppaChatti has a natural finish apart from the machine made cookwares like nonstick, steel. Our products are made using traditional indigenous tech. The material used was lead free cast iron. Handmade pre seasoned cast iron appam maker with lid made with the finest grade iron and built to last for generations. Being a handmade product, it has a natural finish apart from the machine made cookwares like nonstick, steel.

The Indus Valley Pre Seasoned Cast Iron Appam Pan is designed to enhance the taste and bring out the complete flavour of the dish. It is completely natural and hence is healthy and non-toxic. The Indus Valley is a kitchenware brand that focuses on providing reliable cookware products for Indian homes. Cast iron cookware from The Indus valley is made up of strong iron material which helps them to stay tough and hard for a long time. These are hard and strong and are capable of bearing high heat. Hence it’s durable and lasts for a very long time. Indian cuisines mostly involve slow-cooking methods. So it’s perfect for slow cooking meals.

This expert kitchen equipment is made of strong quality materials and offers high quality, making it tough and sturdy. TAZBI Cast Iron Appa Chatti is Made by expert artisans from the region of Kerala, the product promotes local art. Each design is crafted with precision to provide you with an expert tool at your hand. Cleaning is very easy with liquid and pitambari powder. After cleaning it until it looks like a new one. No further seasoning required is used and is ready to use.

Use these teflon free hand made utensils made by the traditional rural artisans who have been making them for generations. If you are in search of traditional knowledge residing with different communities and wish to bring it back and experience it, then you are in the right place. Harsithaa's Cast Iron Appachatti is made by the last generation of artisans based in Thenkasi district known for their skills in making the Best Cast Iron Cookware.