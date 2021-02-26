Anti-roach gel to keep pests at bay

For efficient cockroach elimination

This gel is the ideal solution to free your home from cockroaches and their nests. While the convenient applicator is easy to use and makes treatment a speedy process, each click delivers a metered dose of the odourless gel bait. You can see results within four hours of application as this potent gel gets to work, eliminating the cockroach menace right from the nest level. Thanks to its long-lasting formula, you can keep your home free from cockroaches for up to 45 days with a single application. From a respected home care brand, it's easy to see why this one's a winner. For effortless cockroach control at home, we highly recommend buying this gel.

Safe ayurvedic gel

Made from natural ingredients, this ayurvedic gel is tough on cockroaches but safe for homes with children and pets. Using an organic formula, this gel effectively targets all species of cockroach. If you suffer from allergies, you can breathe a little easier as it doesn't contain harmful poisons and is odour-free. Requiring an application of a pea-sized amount at one-foot intervals, one tube is ample for a small home. You're sure to love this value pack of four tubes that will keep your house free from roaches and the diseases they carry, for many months. If you're looking for a quick and organic solution to a cockroach infestation, this one's for you.

Affordable pest control solution

Containing a feed fragrance that makes it irresistible to cockroaches of all kinds, you can use this gel to control even the most challenging populations of cockroaches in just a few days. As you'll only need a few drops of the gel in every room, each tube can last for up to four applications. With fast-acting ingredients, you can effortlessly rid your home of cockroaches and maintain a high level of hygiene in your kitchens. Available at a low price, you can use this dual-pack in offices, homes or even outside your home. For the ideal balance of pest control and cost, this pocket-friendly cockroach killer has our vote.

Quick cockroach population control

Best applied when the insects are most active, this specially formulated gel rapidly eliminates entire cockroach populations. We were impressed by how fast this solution works as we observed dead cockroaches with an hour after application. Easy to apply and superbly effective, you'll find it soon becoming a regular part of your home's pest control supplies. For best results, use it inside cabinets, under sinks, in bathroom corners and inside cupboards. Ideal for small homes, this pack contains two bottles of the gel mixture. For cockroach control that really works like magic, you can't go wrong buying this gel.