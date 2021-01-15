Analog watches that you need to upgrade your style game

Water resistant material

Here is a simple yet bold designed watch that will look great with many outfits. It has a casual look with a brown strap and blue dial. This watch has a round shape, analog display and it is made of brass material. Timex Analog Men’s Watch features strap made of leather and it is also water resistant. This watch also has a chrome coating which enhances the overall look. Casual outfits as well as professional wear will go well with this watch.

Stunning colour

Are you looking for a watch that will not fail to grab everyone’s attention? Then here is the right option for you. This watch has a stylish design and comes in a bright brown color. It has a metal dial and the strap is made of leather material. The overall color and design of the watch makes it great for regular wear. Unlisted by Kenneth Cole Brown Dial Men’s Watch has a quartz type movement. This product is also very cost effective.

Sporty look

Here is a watch perfect for the sportsperson in you. This watch has a super stylish and sporty look that will make you feel energetic and active. Fastrack Economy 2013 Analog Watch has an overall dial and strap black in color which looks absolutely classy and goes well with most of your outfits. The strap is made of leather material and the dial has a brass body. It has a comfortable fit with buckle clasp. This watch has a water resistant body which can survive up to 50m water.

Good quality

This watch has a very simple yet classic look. The design of this watch is very versatile that you can rock at casual outings, office, or even everyday wear. It has a round dial which is black in color and the overall body has an attractive silver color. Gio Collection Analog Men’s Watch is made of good quality stainless steel material and is also water resistant. This is a value for money product that can pose as a great gift to your dear ones.