Analog watches for women that will look great on every outfit

Stainless steel

Here is a watch with a simple and elegant design that will suit every woman’s wrist. It is made of good quality stainless steel material which makes it durable and can be used for a lifetime with proper care and maintenance. This watch has a round shaped case and has an attractive rose gold color with a shiny finish. The dial has a classy diamond studded border that looks extremely beautiful. Fossil Analog Watch is also light in weight and will make a perfect gift for someone special.

Classy and elegant

Are you looking for a watch that will stand out and make a style statement? This is the perfect option for you. This watch has a design that will make people look twice at your wrist. Armani Exchange Street Watch is made of high quality stainless steel material. It has a very bright and classy silver color with delicate diamonds studded on the border of the dial. This watch is suitable to wear during special occasions or even at office. It comes in a very elegant package and can pose as a great gift.

Good quality

Here is another analog watch option that will look appropriate at any occasion. It has a beautiful rose gold color with an ivory dial that gives it simplicity as well as a dash of boldness. This watch is made of good quality stainless steel material and the strap has stunning diamonds in it. Giordano Analog Women’s Watch is also water as well as scratch resistant. It has plain three hands and is operational on a quartz movement.

Unique design

Here is another analog watch that has a unique design. This watch is available in an overall vibrant rose gold color. It has a round shaped case and a slim wrist strap. The strap features glossy and matte finish with two Swarovski diamonds embedded on it. The simple dial and exquisite strap combination gives it an overall dashing look. Titan Raga Analog Women’s Watch looks perfect and adds charm to your simple hands. This watch is also water resistant for up to 30m.