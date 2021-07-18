Water-resistant

Timex Analog White Dial Unisex's Watch-TW00PR263 eternal timepiece is designed for all those men and women, who prefer to stay expeditiously fashionable. Crafted with the finest interiors, this multifunctional watch will serve you better than ordinary analog or digital watches. This watch is water-resistant up to 30m and uses Quartz movement type with a date feature available on the Dial.

Stainless steel

The Carlson Raulen Luxury analog Men’s watch CRWLJWL0100101 has a simple and classical dial with a calendar. It has a suitable watch weight with a smooth steel dial surface, This lends the watch a super elegant look. The mesh is made of stainless steel which is soft, durable, breathable and comfortable. It has a safety buckle so you don't have to worry about it falling off. It is perfect for all kinds of business, casual, indoor activities or daily use.

Durable

Titan Autumn-Winter 19 Analog Silver Dial Men's Watch NM1584SL03/NN1584SL03 has a brown leather belt for a durable and comfortable wearing experience. It is water-resistant up to 50 metres. The Neo Collection by Titan is an indispensable accessory. Titan Neo watches are manufactured with a harmonious input of style, technology and durability and are designed for men and women who value class. This steel tone precision quartz watch features a date function and is tied together by the complimenting silver sunray dial enhanced with stick markers. This is an amazing watch from the Neo Collection.

Stainless steel band

It is not possible to talk about watches without talking about Casio. The Casio Enticer Men Analog MTP-VT01D-1BUDF(A1612) is a round dial with a stainless steel band made up of mineral glass with a triple-fold clasp. The watch looks elegant as it has a silver body with a black dial and gold markings. This watch by Casio is water-resistant up to 30 metres. The dial case is just 8mm thick and the watch weighs 88 grams only.