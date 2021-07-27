Baby playset

This playset brings a motherly feel. The child gets to nurture another child which can help develop his or her nature of being compassionate. The child can have fun playing with the hair while the doll is designed to make several sounds. This playset will keep your child engaged while making them feel responsible. This is a great set to have in case you are thinking of getting a pet at home. It teaches your child responsibility and discipline.

Play dress up

This handmade and pretty realistic doll is unique. It is decorated with nice dresses which can be changed and the child can deck up his or her doll the way their heart feels. The doll is appropriately sized and light. Also, its limbs are flexible. Hence you kid can deck her up without the fear of ripping or breaking the doll, to their heart’s content. This is a great gift for children with an eye for fashion.

Singing doll

This doll of the playset is particularly special as she has a special talent for singing and reciting. Your child is sure to get amused and probably learn to parrot her. Also, the doll looks adorable and smart at the same time. Being a slightly larger sized doll, your child will actually find it way more fun to play with. Also, the playset makes a great gift for a growing child.

Bake a cake

Barbie is one of the most popular and beloved dolls in the market. This playset comes with a cake-making arrangement and Barbie herself. Kids can make cakes with the dough and display their talent. This is one of those playsets that will make your child’s imagination grow. The beautifully made and colourful set is so cute and your child will surely love it. This is the perfect gift for your future Masterchef.