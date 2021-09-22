Premium zari work

This beautiful Fashion Dream Girl's Satin Readymade Lehenga Choli is made from 100 % Zari Gota Satin Fabric and has a fitted waist and attaches 2 golden flowers with the round neck. These dresses are absolutely gorgeous that are stitched sleeveless and have a lehenga that flares into shape very well. This is a full stitched product available for girls between the ages of 2-14. It is perfect for occasions and ceremonies like marriage,festivals etc.

Premium quality

PW PLATYPUS WORLD Baby Girl's Jacquard Readymade Lehenga Choli has a beautiful Golden Block printed work along which gives it a unique appeal. The lehenga can be paired with fashion sandals for a festive occasion.Make your child ethnic look more stylish & classic with this premium export quality lehenga. PW PLATYPUS WORLD material is chikan fabrics with cotton materials used as inner materials which comfort the baby.

Synthetic fabric

The A.T.U.N. Girl's Lehenga Choli will be perfect for her. Contrasting colors blended in a combination so elegant, with gota lace beautifully used along the tiered lehenga and the bottom hem of the top. Not to miss out on the epaulettes on the top, so your little one can easily tuck her dupatta in them. She will surely love this stylish yet comfortable lehenga set. This lehenga is made from synthetic material and has a proper fit.

Net Lehenga

Stanwells Kids Baby Girl's Net Readymade Lehenga Choli is a beautiful yellow blue lehenga choli for your kid. This lehenga comes in a net material with zip closures for perfect fit. This is a very comfortable lehenga choli for your kid to wear for functions and occasions.