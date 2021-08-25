Leatherette folder

Amazinghind Leatherette Document Holder consists of a pack of 3 FS size document folders. It is a good quality stitched document holder, certificate file for keeping your important documents. It contains 20 leaves which can contain 40 documents in total. This executive file folder has a hardbound cover and has a zipper closure and therefore is a great stationery item. This portfolio bag is good for FS-size certificates.

Made of jute

Cubic J-Me Jute 5-Pocket Document Folder is a trendy multi-pocket document bag with a sling made of natural jute fibre. Suitable for securely carrying important documents. A legal size folder has a flap closure fastened by velcro. This jute pocket folder has perfect stitching, easy to use and long lasting. The elegant designs, appealing look, light in weight, optimal strength, smooth finish, everything is handmade.

Handmade folder

TUZECH Vintage leather folder documents are handmade by expert artisans using beautiful full grain leather, giving you a product that will last you a lifetime. The unique treatment helps the leather to retain its shape without the aid of synthetic stabilizers, offering a natural and durable look. Vintage Leather Document Holder is the perfect accessory for any professional on the go. It is a durable leather product made with care and craftsmanship, with every item handmade to the highest standard.

Tear resistant

Jaykal Leatherette document bag is the perfect organizer for your client meetings and business travel. Protect your documents with durable, tear-resistant poly files. This executive documents holder bag has hardbound cover and has a zipper closure and therefore is a great stationary item. This portfolio bag is good for B4-size certificates. This document bag has two top quality adjustable handles for convenient carrying, easy to control.