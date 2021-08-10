Leave any room smelling sweet

This air freshener with a unique formulation that leaves your home or workplace smelling fresh and pleasant. Jasmine-scented, this product has a sweet smell that is suited to both living rooms, bathrooms and other work spaces. This spray has antibacterial properties that can suppress the growth of bacteria and makes it ideal for frequent use in bathrooms and lavatories. It comes in a convenient, 250 ml plastic spray bottle that you can stock at home. A feature we appreciate is that the spray is light and does not overpower your senses. Buy it to bring the scent of fresh jasmine into your home.

Eliminate unwanted odors

This air freshener has a flowery fragrance that lingers for a long time after being sprayed. It dissipates in the air easily and spreads the fragrance evenly across the room. You can use this air freshener to mask odours in toilets and powder rooms and leave them smelling great even when heavily used. Designed for storage, it comes in a sleek can with a convenient press top. Inexpensively priced, you’ll find this 300ml air freshener is well worth the money. Buy it to keep your office or home bathroom smelling great.

Enjoy the calming smell of lavender

Lavender is one of the most appealing fragrances, and with good reason. It is a light floral scent that most people find calming. This spray bottle is perfect if you don't need a continuous air freshener, but would like a product to quickly freshen up a room in a jiffy. Just 4 to 5 puffs is all it takes to eliminate that musty odour in closets, lofts and under bed areas and replace it with a light floral scent. Packaged in a 600ml spray can it is sure to last you a while. Buy it to enjoy a lavender scent in any part of your home.

Create an earthy, welcoming scent in your home

This air freshener brings a woody relaxing fragrance to your home. The air freshener has the flowery scent of patchouli with a hint of amber. Patchouli's fragrance is best described as a mix of earthy, woody, and sweet. The amber adds a muskiness and hint of spice to the spray. While long-lasting, this spray’s fragrance is sure to pleasantly surprise you. The air freshener comes in a 240ml spray can that is designed without a cap for easy use. Buy it to bring the fragrance of patchouli to your rooms.