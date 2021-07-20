Classic fragrance for the modern man

From one of the world’s most famous fragrance brands, this aftershave has been a popular choice for most men for almost a century. It comes in an iconic glass bottle that features an atomiser spray so you can use it without worrying about spills and wastage. This spray comes in the ‘original’ fragrance that keeps you feeling refreshed, cool, and confident. You can use it on your face and neck to soothe minor cuts after shaving or even as a body spray to freshen you up.

Ideal as a gift for dad, or that special man in your life, this aftershave spray is a sure winner.

For a lasting refreshing feel

Formulated with a manly fragrance, this aftershave features citrus notes, which are sure to leave you feeling refreshed. The alcohol in its ingredients cools your face and works as a disinfectant for any small nicks and cuts. We find that it does an excellent job of cleansing and protecting your skin after shaving, and you can feel its soothing effects throughout the day. You won’t have to stress about your daily shave as this fantastic lotion uses a formula that’s safe for skin.

If you’re looking for an aftershave lotion that’s long-lasting and perks up your mood, choose this one.

Cool, alcohol-free balm

Ideal for use on normal skin, this balm packs in all the goodness of your regular aftershave lotion and more. It has a masculine musky scent and helps efficiently restore your skin after a shave. You can say goodbye to post-shave redness and burning as this fantastic balm has an alcohol-free formulation. We love that it uses natural actives like Lemon, Papaya, Aloe Vera, and Witch Hazel. These ingredients gently moisturise and repair skin while restoring oils lost during a shave.

For an aftershave balm that leaves your face well-hydrated and pleasantly cool, we recommend buying this one.

High-quality, natural aftershave spray

From a respected skincare brand, you won’t have to think twice before buying this aftershave. It uses an Ayurvedic recipe along with cold-pressed natural extracts to help you look after your skin the traditional way. It features cold-pressed extracts of Tender Coconut, Sweet Orange and Aloe Vera, which have proven benefits for keeping your skin clean and healthy with optimum hydration. So easy to use, you only need to massage a little of this amazing liquid into moist skin after shaving to experience impressive results.

If you’re looking for a safe aftershave to pamper your skin, you can’t go wrong choosing this one.