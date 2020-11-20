Affordable women's handbags

Make a statement

A polyester made shoulder bag. This bag comes with a dual zip compartment and organized interiors which holds your belongings safely. The best quality of this bag is it is washable thus very easy to maintain it. The bag has a very trendy design over it with an anti-theft back zipper pocket to keep small items.It lets your creative and free-spirited personality rule. WILD MODA Women's Shoulder Bag is ideal for those looking for a bag to carry for daily essential shopping.

Matt finished bag set

Made from top grade PU (polyurethane) leather, this shoulder bag has a classic look. The 3 in 1 set constitutes one handbag, one wristlet and another sling bag. Choose the bag of the day according to your mood. The grey colour and smooth leather finish gives it a very classic look. The main compartment of the handbag as well as the sling bag comes with a top front zip closure system, while the accessory pouch has a magnetic button closure system that is ideal for storing cosmetics or your phone. If you love leather bags, you will definitely love Fargo PU Leather Latest Stylish Handbags For Women's Ladies Combo Of 3

Good storage space

This is a set of three bags, one is a handbag with one very spacious compartment that allows you to organize things in the way you want.The second one is a sling bag having one main compartment and a smaller zipper compartment to keep small items safely. The third one is an accessories pouch having one main compartment with a magnetic button closure big enough to keep cell phones, cash and cosmetics. It has an excellent stitching and comes in a light cream colour. If you are looking for a bag with large capacity, buy Mammon Women's Handbag With Sling Bag & Wristlet & you won’t regret it.

A very sophisticated look

The slate grey bag has a proper handbag design and structure making it super easy to carry. This keeps your hands free to hold onto or do other things. This product has been made from pu leather which has a smooth feel. It has a textured surface that gives it a bit of rugged look and the clean stitching finish gives it a sophisticated look. It is perfect if you are looking for a handbag to be carried for official purposes. Fostelo Women's Westside Handbag (Grey) gives you the access of organizing with its three compartments and a back zip pocket.